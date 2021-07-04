https://amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jul/4/facebook-blocks-revolution-hashtag-independence-da/

Facebook came under fire Sunday for blocking the hashtag “revolution” on the Fourth of July, a federal holiday celebrating the passage of the Declaration of Independence during the American Revolution.

Sharp-eyed social-media mavens noticed starting Friday that Facebook searches for “#revolution” were met with a “Keeping Our Community Safe” notification with an image of a locked page and the message, “Posts with revolution are temporarily hidden here.”

“Some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards,” said the message, which included a link to the standards page.

Facebook bars a host of content that violates its community standards under categories that include “Violence and Incitement,” “Sexual Solicitation” and “False News,” but the tech platform did not explain online why “#revolution” had been canceled.

The block was still in effect Sunday, prompting plenty of commentary from critics about the decision to prohibit the hashtag on a weekend dedicated to commemorating the American Revolution.

“Welcome to the re-education of America on Independence Day weekend,” tweeted Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, North Carolina Republican, tweeted that “#BigTech is at it again, prohibiting Americans from commemorating our independence from a tyrannical government.”

“They don’t want to teach history because it is repeating itself,” said Mr. Cawthorn. “Wake up, America.”

The Washington Times has reached out to Facebook for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

