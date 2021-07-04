https://babylonbee.com/news/inequity-women-will-only-save-12-cents-on-their-cookouts/

U.S.—America is celebrating today after the Biden administration announced that people will save a full 16 cents on their cookouts this year. While this has been welcome news for most, it has also exposed the dark underbelly of America’s continuing struggle against gender inequality.

This is because for every 16 cents a man saves on his cookout, the average woman will only save 12 cents.

“I wish I could say I was surprised by this,” said Senator and equality expert Elizabeth Warren. “I’m actually not surprised in the least since we live in an evil, sexist country. Please donate to my campaign now, since I said a really progressive thing.”

An uprising of 6 women across the country has taken to the streets to protest this injustice, demanding legislation to enact price controls on all food forever. “We think this is a reasonable proposal,” said one organizer.

Opposition to the legislation insists that the savings gap between men and women would even out if women didn’t keep getting suckered by that little knick-knack section by the entrance to Target.

