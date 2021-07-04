http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JViqUpvTiuc/

During this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) urged a “shaming” policy for Mainland China for its role in the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.

Marshall pointed efforts by China to impede investigations into the origins of the virus.

“They do have an investigation underway, but I’m not expecting them to find anything that we don’t already know,” Marshall said. “What this reminds me of is, you arrest the godfather, and all the witnesses start dying. And, in this case, the witnesses, though, are the genomic banks that we have sitting in there. So, in January 2020, February 2020, the NIH erased 500 genetic sequences from the bat lady that she was storing in the NIH laboratory bank. Going back to 2019, in September, the bat lady erased a bunch of viruses from these [Wuhan Institute of Virology] laboratory banks that we had access to.”

“So the witnesses are all dying,” he continued. “There may be something, though, on the cloud server that we can dig up. We’re finding bits and pieces everywhere. But what we have to do is start holding China accountable. We can — certainly, we can sanction them. We can seize their assets. But what they need is public shaming, that we have to shame them, and not just the United States, but we need other countries to shame them as well. We need to start bringing in product lines, manufacturing jobs back to the United States, do all those things to publicly battle them.”

