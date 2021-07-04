https://www.the-sun.com/money/3216505/stimulus-check-monthly-petition-millions-signatures-2/

THE push for monthly $2,000 stimulus checks is growing as nearly 2.5million people have now signed a petition demanding it.

The petition requests that Congress “support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately,” and to continue doing so for “the duration of the [coronavirus] crisis.”

Created by Vermont resident Stephanie Bonin in March 2020, she wrote in the petition: “No more waiting around for our government to send the help we need. Sign to join our movement to get recurring checks to the people.”

Clearly Bonin’s thought process isn’t too far-fetched as many have been leaving messages on the petition’s comment page supporting the idea.

“Due to Covid, I lost my job in July 2020. I’m 62 y/o have worked since 1975,” noted a recent signatory. “I and millions of our fellow Americans are struggling to make ends meet. By helping us you’re helping America become good again. Thank you.”

“I’m struggling and need help. My rent, food and gas, among other expenses, have far outpaced my Social Security retirement check,” wrote another petition signer. “Other counties have cared about their citizens enough to grant monthly payments to them for assistance through this difficult time. I wonder why our country doesn’t care as much for us.”

“I had a son during COVID who was in children’s hospital for weeks and he cannot go to day care until he is at least 10 months old,” stated a third. “Before this pandemic, I was making $16/hr. Now I stay at home with just my husband’s income struggling to make ends meet. We are close to losing our house and the power has been turned off twice. All of our bills are a month behind.”

In just the first month, Bonin’s petition has gathered 1million signatures, even during a period the Cares Act that provided the first stimulus checks was approved.

The petition lost momentum after that but picked back up in December 2020 when Bonin and her husband’s restaurant in Denver received local media coverage.

The flow of petition signatures sped up hitting 2million over the winter and kept rolling in May with the help of national media coverage.

This week, it’s on track to reach 2.5million signatures.

Realistically, even with 3million signatures, it is not clear whether Bonin’s wishes would be granted.

Even with constant calls for consistent checks from liberal members of Congress, the thought of a fourth stimulus check doesn’t seem to appeal President Joe Biden, not to mention a new stimulus check each month.

Parents and guardians are already receiving monthly payments of $300 for every child from July through December 2021 through the advance child-tax-credit program built into Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Currently, the White House focus is on getting Biden’s infrastructure plan through Congress with some sort of Republican support, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki mentioned that a fourth stimulus bill would be considered if Congress came up with one.

The demands of Bonin’s petition – $2,000 monthly for every American adult, and $1,000 for every child under 18 – would be costly. That would add up to about $590billion every month and 12 months of payments over $7trillion.

“To put that in perspective, that yearly cost would be half a trillion dollars more than the $6.55trillion the entire federal government spent in 2020, a crisis year. The government spent $4.4trillion in 2019 and $4.1trillion in 2018,” according to Tom’s Guide.

To keep up with those price tags, the government would have to either tremendously raise taxes or borrow trillions of dollars.

Both are unlikely scenarios as moderate Democrats hold the balance of power in the US Senate.

