Tesla founder Elon Musk declared fealty to communist China in a recent tweet, indicating where this technocratic globalist’s loyalties lie.

“The economic prosperity that China has achieved is truly amazing, especially in infrastructure! I encourage people to visit and see for themselves,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

Musk has reinvented himself as a populist in recent years, but he has a long pedigree of being a green jobs scammer who has pushed the climate change agenda to line his own pockets.

Big League Politics reported on how Musk abandoned former president Donald Trump after Trump removed the U.S. from the Paris Climate Accords:

“Some conservatives and libertarians have become enamored with Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire resumed car manufacturing operations in Fremont, California in defiance of coronavirus edicts from county and state health officials, but patriots should be cautious of coronating Musk as a hero.

The technocratic elite quit from President Donald Trump’s business advisory panel in June of 2017, incensed that the President had the audacity to withdraw the United States from the globalist Paris Climate Change agreement. The global climate pact mandated that the United States reduce its annual carbon emissions by an order of magnitude, while going easy on developing polluters such as India and China- in fact, giving the nations license to actually increase their carbon emissions.

The United States has consistently lowered its annual carbon emissions every year during President Trump’s term in office, proving that the nation doesn’t need to subject itself to a globalist UN-tied bureaucracy in order to be environmentally conscious and responsible.

Musk’s decision to reopen his business may very well have merit. But the Silicon Valley-linked elite, whose heavily subsidized green transportation company generally has produced little in spite of receiving massive government subsidies, is far from a hero to conservatives on the basis of his track record of climate change alarmism.

Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX companies receive billions in state and federal government subsidies every year.”

Musk has also turned on Bitcoin in recent weeks, throwing in the towel on the cryptocurrency. He also wants to drill microchips in the brains of humans. Musk is one of the most dangerous globalists out there.

