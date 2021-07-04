https://justthenews.com/nation/crime/grisly-golf-course-discovery-pro-golfer-two-others-found-shot-death-georgia?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Police are searching for suspects after pro golfer Gene Siller and two others were found shot to death at a country club near Atlanta over the weekend.

Cobb County police said they found Siller on Saturday afternoon on the green of the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw with a mortal gunshot wound to the head.

Two more bodies were discovered in the bed of a pickup truck that had driven onto the course, near the green, authorities said. Both had been shot.

One victim was identified as Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the pickup, but the other has yet to be identified.

Siller leave behind a wife and two young children. Police said he was an employee at the country club and had apparently gone to check on why the truck drove onto the course when he was shot.

“We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller,” PGA of America President Jim Richerson said. “PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA Community.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

