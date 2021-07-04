https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/07/04/henry-winkler-sets-off-firestorm-for-saying-only-a-cataclysmic-event-can-unite-nation-1098759/

A call for unity in America was met with clear signs of continued discord after Henry Winkler suggested we find common ground.

“We are So divided as a country … only a cataclysmic Event, that makes us depend on one another again, can bring us back together,” tweeted the actor who portrayed “Fonzie” from the hit American sitcom “Happy Days.”

But the responses reflected a resounding echo of division, largely over pandemic politics. And while it’s true that the United States has experienced tumultuous times, many of the key events have been tainted by divisive language or politics, or both.

Take for example the religious freedoms that have been under attack during the pandemic lockdowns. Many of the churches that stayed open despite policies that limited the number of people in churches but not in Walmart understand that our rights come from God, not man and certainly not the government. The pastors of these churches also understand that it’s “essential” to minister to the sick and bring people hope in desperate times. In fact, many of the churches that have stayed open have experienced unprecedented growth and baptisms, filling the void that the lockdown created.

But on the other hand, those who have lived in fear during the pandemic have argued that churches were “non-essential.” There is even division within the church as some pastors have called for people to “lay down their rights,” to comply with government orders.

Winkler’s cry for unity recognized perhaps that the pandemic taught us to rely on government and not each other.

We are So divided as a country .. only a cataclysmic Event , that makes us depend on one another again , can bring us back together — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 3, 2021

But many of the comments suggested that the pandemic was indeed an event of such magnitude, but only achieved further division.

The pandemic would’ve been that cataclysmic event. Sadly, it divided US even further. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) July 4, 2021

There is a global plague and the ocean is on fire and infrastructure is collapsing and autocracy is rising and violent insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and none of those cataclysmic events united us so I’ll just assume you know something new about the UFOs and call it a day — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 3, 2021

The pandemic could have ushered in a sense of unity and patriotism as Americans faced a common enemy. But Republicans decided to divide the country with junk science and paranoiac attacks on honest government officials. We are doomed unless we stop GOP fascism. — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) July 3, 2021

Wait until the Fonz catches up to 2020 and learns a cataclysmic pandemic that kills over 600,000 Americans did not, in fact, “bring us back together.” — Alamo_On_The_Rise 😷🇺🇲 (@AlamoOnTheRise) July 3, 2021

After many people pointed out that the pandemic, among other recent events, may qualify for the “cataclysmic” event he suggested, they failed to recognize the second half of Winkler’s comment arguing that we needed to rely on each other.

Winkler responded to one critic with a cryptic message, perhaps recognizing that in light of the restrictions on liberty that government officials have enforced due to COVID-19 has divided us even further.

“The Pandemic pushed the world inside creating a world apart,” Winkler tweeted.

The Pandemic pushed the world inside creating a world apart — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 3, 2021

To his point, even though the pandemic is nearing the end, with death rates on the decline across the country and vaccines being made available to anyone eligible, the division continues as churches and others affected by the draconian lockdown policies are still fighting for their right to worship in court while others are content to trample on the God-given rights of others in the name of their own fear and safety.

Powered by

see all) Latest posts by Ashley Hill

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

