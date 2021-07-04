https://justthenews.com/government/security/house-subcommittee-chairman-told-hold-hearings-ufos-after-pentagon-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The chairman of the House Intelligence Subcommittee on Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence and Counterproliferation says he will hold hearings into a rash of UFO sightings by the U.S. military after a Pentagon report said it could not explain the encounters captured on radar.

The report on 140-plus sightings since 2004 was largely “inconclusive,” opening the door for Congress to step in, Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., said Sunday. He did not offer a timetable for hearings.

Carson said the report’s warning that U.S. enemies could have developed new warfare capabilities is a driving factor for his review.

“Eighty of those sightings have been detected with some of the best technology the world has ever seen,” the lawmaker noted, adding the Pentagon held that only a small percentage of incidents could be open to extraterrestrial explanation and most occurred near military assets.

“We don’t want our adversaries to have a technological advance over us in terms of what they can do with their capabilities,” he said.

