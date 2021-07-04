https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/kayleigh-mcenany-got-up-early-on-july-4th-to-trash-cbs-news-for-embarrassing-coverage-of-biden/

Look, we’ve all known for years now that our media is a CIA-run propaganda machine. It’s always been this way, it’s just that most of us never noticed it until we elected an

“outsider” who turned everything upside down and forced these jackals to remove their masks.

And now that the masks are officially off, they can never go back on. It’s one of those situations where you can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube, ya know?

But even though we all know exactly who and what our fake news media truly is, it can still be somewhat alarming to see them in full-blown “propaganda action.”

And that’s what Kayleigh McEnany must have been thinking when she woke up this July 4th morning and saw this absolutely shameful tweet from CBS News.

Let me set it up for you:

Biden was in Michigan on Saturday…and when he finished up his so-called “business”, he headed to yet another ice cream parlor…It feels like his Handlers tell him, “Joe, if you behave yourself today, you’ll get an ice cream cone!”

He’s treated like a child because that’s what he acts like, right? The man’s completely gone.

Anyway, while he was in this ice cream store he looked completely out of it, lost, confused, and slurring his words – almost “drugged up.” He was asked a question by the press pool involving Russia.

At first, Shaky Joe seemed like he was trying to actually answer the question on his own – God help him – but it didn’t go too well, so he had to stop what he was doing and reach into his coat pocket and pull out what appeared to be “flashcards” that he could read off of to help answer the question.

My God…this is the so-called leader of the free world? I want you to close your eyes and imagine President Trump did that same move, and picture how the media would respond…

Yeah, you can see it now, right? 24/7 PANIC coverage, with TV-shrinks on the air calling for Trump to be institutionalized.

And if Trump did that, they would be right to call him out – because this was a very big deal; as it was probably the most confused and “scary” Joe Biden has looked ever – even worse than that disastrous G7 Summit, and that’s saying A LOT because that was a complete mess.

Yet, our worthless propaganda news didn’t mention that – not one word – instead those hard-hitting journalists talked about what kind of ice cream Joe ordered (HE GOT CHOCOLATE CHIPS, GUYS!!!)…and Kayleigh, who was disgusted beyond belief, called them out.

Here’s what CBS said: “President Joe Biden ended his trip to Michigan with a trip to a local ice cream spot. He ordered vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips in a waffle cone –– and made sure to get two scoops.”

A waffle cone??? Wow, ya don’t say…That’s amazing…Please, CBS, tell us more…

Here was Kayleigh’s response to this laughable “journalism”: “Groundbreaking reporting here. Embarrassing….”

You can watch the video below:

Here are some of the other comments about this clown-show “reporting” by our government-run media:

“It’s very subtle, but if you have a trained eye, a thorough understanding of the literature, and an academic background in media ecology, you can detect a slight difference in the way that the media covered the previous president and this one “

“I can imagine CBS coverage if this were Trump: “What ordering Vanilla tells us about Trump’s view of White Supremacy. Impeachment hearings set for noon tomorrow.””

“It’s like the media is covering a 5 year old celebrity, not the man who supposed to be questioned about inflation, rise of fuel, giving Putin gas pipeline, ending military aid to Ukraine, giving terror Ayatollahs billions, letting the Taliban takeover Afghanistan, border crisis”

“Remember when the media lost their shit because Trump had 2 scoops?”

“Let us know when “dr” Jill changes his diaper.”

“I like ice cream too… but what is it with the constant ice cream news with Joe Biden.”

“This is an embarrassment.”

“This might be the greatest story of 2021. Journalism is back! LOL”

“Great news, CBS. You are really doing the people’s work here. Covering the hard news…”

We don’t have a “president” anymore, folks.

We have a shaky old man being shuffled around from ice cream parlor to ice cream parlor, eating his “sweet treats” before bedtime.

And our media doesn’t care – it’s their job to ignore this fact, and make it seem as if this is completely and totally normal.

According to our media, it’s perfectly fine and dandy to have a full-blown dementia patient running the country…at least he doesn’t tweet out mean things, right?… Never mind that he probably doesn’t even know or understand what a “tweet” actually is…Just shut up and eat some more ice cream, Joe.

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

