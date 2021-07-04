https://www.oann.com/kuroda-stresses-bojs-readiness-to-ease-more-to-beat-pandemic-pain/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=kuroda-stresses-bojs-readiness-to-ease-more-to-beat-pandemic-pain



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

July 5, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday reiterated the central bank’s readiness to ease monetary policy further with a close eye on the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy.

“Japan’s economy remains in a severe state but is picking up as a trend,” Kuroda said in a speech to a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

