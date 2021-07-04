https://www.oann.com/malaysia-pm-in-stable-condition-to-be-discharged-from-hospital-soon-pms-office/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=malaysia-pm-in-stable-condition-to-be-discharged-from-hospital-soon-pms-office



FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng FILE PHOTO: Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

July 4, 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is in stable condition and is expected to be discharged from hospital soon after receiving treatment for a digestive system infection, his office said on Sunday.

Following advice from a team of doctors, Muhyiddin, who was hospitalised for diarrhoea on Wednesday, will remain in hospital for intravenous antibiotic treatment and is expected to be discharged “in a few more days”, his office said in a statement.

“His condition is stable and improving and he is allowed to work while receiving treatment,” it said.

A thorough health screening found no evidence that Muhyiddin was experiencing a recurrence of cancer, his office said. In 2018, Muhyiddin was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was declared cancer-free last June.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by William Mallard)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

