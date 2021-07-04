http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/NRg0Zc5iTd0/

A man is in custody after driving his car into the wall encircling the Washington Monument Saturday night.

The collision happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the northeast quadrant of the Washington Monument grounds, according to U.S. Park Police.

D.C. Police said the man’s SUV mounted the curb, drove through the crowded grounds and came within 500 feet of the marble obelisk before crashing into the surrounding stone wall.

No pedestrians were hit by the car.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in custody.

The FBI is investigating the crash as a possible act of terrorism.