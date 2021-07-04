https://www.toddstarnes.com/video/breaking-large-fireworks-explosion-in-ocean-city-maryland/

Jul 4, 2021

DEVELOPING STORY: A truck filled with fireworks exploded in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday morning — sending beachgoers scrambling for cover. Television station WBAL reports the cargo truck exploded near an area on the boardwalk where a fireworks celebration was scheduled to happen. There’s no word on injuries.

I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

And we also just launched on Linkedin. Click here to follow us!

UPDATE: One person suffered minor injuries in the blast, according to WBAL.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...