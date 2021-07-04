https://www.toddstarnes.com/video/breaking-large-fireworks-explosion-in-ocean-city-maryland/

DEVELOPING STORY: A truck filled with fireworks exploded in Ocean City, Maryland Sunday morning — sending beachgoers scrambling for cover. Television station WBAL reports the cargo truck exploded near an area on the boardwalk where a fireworks celebration was scheduled to happen. There’s no word on injuries.

UPDATE: One person suffered minor injuries in the blast, according to WBAL.

The OSFM is monitoring the fireworks explosion in @OCMaryland. Ocean City Fire Marshals Office is the lead agency and will be conducting the investigation into the incident. They have released a statement of their FB page. #OCFireworksExplosion pic.twitter.com/TmMIPubsqY — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) July 4, 2021

BREAKING: Truck full of fireworks exploded in Ocean City, Maryland pic.twitter.com/Po8kWA0SIO — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 4, 2021

So this just happened in Ocean City, MD. pic.twitter.com/B0djA8JxF7 — Gilly Gene (@GillyOfThe412) July 4, 2021

RT @janders5: Fireworks went off in Ocean City this morning on the beach, down by the inlet. Not sure if there are any injuries. Video taken by my sister-in-law. pic.twitter.com/5MMMrMfnd0 — Trixy (@itrixy) July 4, 2021

