Oh, FFS! How can this be real?

The Washington National canceled the “Freedom Fireworks” show that was supposed to take place after last night’s game due to the city’s noise curfew:

Tonight’s Freedom Fireworks presented by Budweiser have been canceled due to the city’s noise curfew. We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/E6nVGOrY2D — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 4, 2021

The game ran long due to a rain delay:

OK, here’s the sitch… Yan Gomes obliterated a baseball and then the skies opened up. It’s 3-3 and we’re in the top of the 5th inning. Now we’re all gonna stay up past our bedtimes.@Yan_AGomes // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/wbo1mJwb4w — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 4, 2021

Great job, Nationals:

Kept my family through the hour plus rain delay with the promise of fireworks….would have been nice to give us a heads up earlier 😡 — Carson (@carsonmcd) July 4, 2021

So, people sat through the long delay for nothing?

The game restarted at 10:20pm. The noise ordinance takes effect at 10pm. You could have notified folks earlier. Y’all made a mistake. You could own up to the 42,000 people who came out. https://t.co/kyWVy2FRHg pic.twitter.com/P06WkAKM47 — Dr. Jason Cottrell (@DrJCottrell) July 4, 2021

And people have thoughts:

Govt regulations are unpatriotic. https://t.co/WwdEHw0Egt — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 4, 2021

This reads like bad libertarian fanfic https://t.co/FInboun1AR — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 4, 2021

