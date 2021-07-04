https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/04/metaphor-alert-heres-why-the-washington-nationals-canceled-last-nights-freedom-fireworks/
Oh, FFS! How can this be real?
The Washington National canceled the “Freedom Fireworks” show that was supposed to take place after last night’s game due to the city’s noise curfew:
Tonight’s Freedom Fireworks presented by Budweiser have been canceled due to the city’s noise curfew.
We apologize for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/E6nVGOrY2D
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 4, 2021
The game ran long due to a rain delay:
OK, here’s the sitch…
Yan Gomes obliterated a baseball and then the skies opened up.
It’s 3-3 and we’re in the top of the 5th inning.
Now we’re all gonna stay up past our bedtimes.@Yan_AGomes // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/wbo1mJwb4w
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 4, 2021
Great job, Nationals:
Kept my family through the hour plus rain delay with the promise of fireworks….would have been nice to give us a heads up earlier 😡
— Carson (@carsonmcd) July 4, 2021
So, people sat through the long delay for nothing?
The game restarted at 10:20pm. The noise ordinance takes effect at 10pm. You could have notified folks earlier. Y’all made a mistake. You could own up to the 42,000 people who came out. https://t.co/kyWVy2FRHg pic.twitter.com/P06WkAKM47
— Dr. Jason Cottrell (@DrJCottrell) July 4, 2021
And people have thoughts:
Metaphor alert https://t.co/QNF9RucaZR
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 4, 2021
Massive L, @washingtondc. https://t.co/SjIDEB4wM6
— Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) July 4, 2021
Govt regulations are unpatriotic. https://t.co/WwdEHw0Egt
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) July 4, 2021
Dumb. https://t.co/MS3pXkbBkq
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 4, 2021
This reads like bad libertarian fanfic https://t.co/FInboun1AR
— Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) July 4, 2021
***