https://www.dailywire.com/news/national-education-association-vows-to-investigate-groups-opposed-to-critical-race-theory-being-taught-in-schools

A prominent teachers union has vowed to ‘research’ organizations that oppose Critical Race Theory (CRT), which is commonly referred to as “anti-racist” education to make it seem impossible to reject.

Fox News reported that the National Education Association (NEA) adopted a measure last week that attempts to stop the campaign against CRT spreading across the country, as parents learn what is actually being taught to their children is a new form of racism.

“NEA will research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked,” the NEA’s measure reads. “The research, resources, and recommendations will be shared with members through NEA’s social media, an article in NEA Today, and a recorded virtual presentation/webinar.”

On Twitter, the Manhattan Institute’s Christopher Rufo, the most prominent critic of CRT, vowed to continue the fight against the so-called anti-racism teachings.

“We were born for this fight—and will show no mercy to the corrupt ideologues who are ruining American education. Swords up!” Rufo tweeted.

The NEA said it would require an additional $56,500 to combat critics of CRT.

CRT has received criticism from parents, students, and educators of all races and nationalities across the country. As The Daily Wire’s Chrissy Clark reported, Loudoun County, Virginia has become the “apex” of the fight against CRT.

The school board in Loudoun County has made numerous racial changes to its curriculum, including a recommendation to restructure “history and social studies classes to emphasize slavery as fundamental to American society for students from kindergarten to fifth grade,” Clark reported. Further, the county board claimed Dr. Seuss’ children’s books contained “racial undertones” and introduced training seminars to teach educators how to allegedly counter racism with a different form of racism. The board also started crafting a speech code that would prohibit teachers from criticizing the county’s racial equity plan. Some of the things the district taught students and educators, as reported by Clark:

The district also hired an equity lead, who distributed graphics claiming that Christians are privileged and women, children, and people over the age of 50 experience “oppression.” At Guilford Elementary School, teachers were required to undergo an equity presentation that insinuated that Hispanic parents and students are unable to perform in educational settings because they face “immigration,” “deportation threats,” “health concerns,” and more. In a first-year high school English class, students were allowed to read a book that discussed young adults performing oral sex on one another. The book explores issues such as race, mental illness, sexuality, and media bias, and was taught to honors English students at Stone Bridge High School.

These are just a small selection of the lessons taught to students. In other school districts, students have had to fill out an identity worksheet to determine how oppressed or oppressive they are, educators have been forced to admit their “white privilege,” and segregated teachers and students by race during trainings.

