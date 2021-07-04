https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nea-votes-to-adopt-and-promote-critical-race-theory-in-americas-schools/
About The Author
Related Posts
Tucker Carlson opening statement…
May 11, 2021
Police ambushed on Peachtree street in Altanta…
June 30, 2021
Letters from a DC jail (excellent read)…
June 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy