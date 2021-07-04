A county in rural Nevada took a step toward naming a stretch of road after former President Donald Trump .

Commissioners of Lyon County, Nevada , voted 4-1 on Thursday to rename Old Dayton Valley Road to “Pres. Trump Way.”

“He was a good leader as far as I’m concerned, he supported law enforcement, he supported our military, he supported the rurals,” said Republican Commissioner Ken Gray.

Trump carried 69% of the county’s votes, equating to a 41-point margin, against eventual winner President Joe Biden, according to the Nevada state government’s 2020 election results. Republicans swept the county in the election, beating every Democrat who ran for office.

No Nevada residents have homes on Old Dayton Valley Road, so no one will need to live on Pres. Trump Way should the renaming be approved. However, the unincorporated municipality of Dayton’s senior center, library, and high school all hold addresses on the road.

“Show me one street or building or bridge that wasn’t named after somebody that had controversy associated with them,” said Gray, who ran unopposed for his commissioner seat in 2020.

If the community were to petition for a road called “Pres. Obama Way,” Gray said he would vote in favor of the name change.

The proposal must be voted on by the county’s planning committee before the change becomes official.