The New York Times is facing backlash after politicizing Old Glory on Saturday by suggesting “flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue… to a person’s political affiliation.”

Within the Time’s article, entitled, “A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite,” the Times acknowledged “Supporters of former President Donald J. Trump have embraced the flag so fervently” that “many liberals… worry that the left has all but ceded the national emblem to the right.”

Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation. https://t.co/TODmHEmPsO — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 3, 2021

The article continues, “What was once a unifying symbol — there is a star on it for each state, after all — is now alienating to some, its stripes now fault lines between people who kneel while ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ plays and those for whom not pledging allegiance is an affront.”

The Times notes, however, that “70 percent of Americans say the flag makes them feel proud,” and “At its 1777 inception, the flag’s very design signified unity, the joining of the 13 colonies.”

“Politicizing the American flag is thus a perversion of its original intent,” the Times admitted.

Jack Posobiec tweeted, “Prayers up for all the NY Times reporters who have to endure this weekend full of American flags.”

Prayers up for all the NY Times reporters who have to endure this weekend full of American flags — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 3, 2021

Steve Guest trolled the Times by tweeting a flag gif and writing, “CC: New York Times.”

Mike Hahn tweeted the Times is “seemingly admitting that the GOP is the party of the American flag.”

The New York Times seemingly admitting that the GOP is the party of the American flag 🇺🇸 https://t.co/0gNWTPRoMv — Mike Hahn (@mikehahn_) July 3, 2021

Erick Erickson said, “If the American flag offends you, move elsewhere.”

So so stupid. If the American flag offends you, move elsewhere. https://t.co/gNoG73vt7L — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 4, 2021

Joe Borelli took aim the the Times by sarcastically tweeting, “Flying your flag is offensive you guys.”

Flying your flag is offensive you guys. #Happy4thOfJuly 🇺🇸 https://t.co/iE1QRiwnqh — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) July 3, 2021

Ryan Saavedra suggested that “Only scum have a problem with the American flag.”

Only scum have a problem with the American flag. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ozFlT7zVx0 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 3, 2021

Jerry Dunleavy wrote, “The American flag belongs to all Americans of goodwill. Don’t let your politics blind you. Celebrate America. Enjoy the Fourth. And let’s keep this great experiment going.”

The American flag belongs to all Americans of goodwill. Don’t let your politics blind you. Celebrate America. Enjoy the Fourth. And let’s keep this great experiment going. https://t.co/KeK8BsXVxs — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 3, 2021

Logan Hall tweeted the “NYT seethes at the thought of pickup trucks flying the flag.”

NYT seethes at the thought of pickup trucks flying the flag. https://t.co/X1YhJFzlD5 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 3, 2021

