Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation. https://t.co/TODmHEmPsO — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 3, 2021

“Today, flying the American flag from the back of a pickup truck or over a lawn is increasingly seen as a clue, albeit an imperfect one, to a person’s political affiliation in a deeply divided nation,” the New York Times tweeted, promoting their story, “A Fourth of July Symbol of Unity That May No Longer Unite.”

The story then quotes some people who say that they’re reluctant to fly the flag, because they think it’s so identified with President Donald Trump or conservatives in general.

“What was once a unifying symbol – there is a star on it for each state, after all – is now alienating to some, its stripes now fault lines between people who kneel while ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ plays and those for whom not pledging allegiance is an affront,” Nir wrote.

