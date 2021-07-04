https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nh-school-official-resigns-over-mandatory-white-privilege-training/

Further thoughts to follow up on my resignation in response to Manchester School District’s “White Privilege Training:” pic.twitter.com/CwO4UlFyvs — Daniel Concannon – KeepNHGranite (@KeepNHGranite) June 28, 2021

Daniel Concannon, a 21st Century Leaning Center site coordinator for the Manchester School District in New Hampshire, first became concerned about anti-white propaganda, also known as “critical race theory,” being pushed as official training by the district in March this year. All the site coordinators, including Concannon, had received an email from Liz Penn, the program coordinator, instructing them to complete a series of trainings by March 5th, including one entitled “white privilege.”

The training, as detailed by Concannon in a HR complaint, repeatedly referred to the problem of “white privilege” and the term “whiteness” around 18 times, claimed that children not being able to pronounce names of foreign students at first try is racist, and included openly political editorials and essays arguing that meritocracy is a myth and all white people are oppressors. Although clearly mandatory at first, with deadlines included to complete the training, it was retroactively determined to not be mandatory following Concannon’s initial complaint, and backlash in the media.