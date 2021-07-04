https://www.dailywire.com/news/no-end-in-sight-for-gas-above-3-00-says-executive

One executive sees no end in sight for gas above $3.00 per gallon.

Patrick de Hann — the Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy — said on FOX Business’ “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” that gas prices may remain high through the summer.

“Traditionally we see gas prices start declining in mid-to-late August as we start to see things [going] back to normal, kids going back to school, vacations basically ending,” de Hann remarked. “This year, though, I think the concern is that…the normal seasonal down-turning could be mitigated by the fact that offices are starting to see returns by fall and so commutes could start to increase.”

De Hann noted that a decrease in prices below $3.00 per gallon may not occur until October: “Keep in mind, too, with the prime of hurricane season now around the corner, there’s so many potential disruptions that could take gas prices even higher.”

Though de Hann asserted that it is too soon to tell whether President Biden’s climate change policies are driving the surge in gas prices, he said that in the long-term “absolutely, the Biden administration’s push to go green will probably have more of an impact.”

Indeed, the Biden administration maintains fossil fuel regulation as a top policy priority.

In a recent speech to the nation’s college graduates, Biden likened the Vietnam War to the challenge of climate change.

“The Vietnam War divided the nation and divided families,” the Commander-in-Chief said of the era in which he graduated college. “And now, you face another inflection point. As we put this pandemic behind us, rebuild our economy, root out systemic racism, and tackle climate change, we’re addressing the great crises of our time with a greater sense of purpose than ever before.”

Beyond nixing the permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline, Biden administration officials — such as climate czar John Kerry — believe that even if the United States reaches net-zero emissions, “we still have to get carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.”

Vice President Harris — who recently visited the border for the first time since President Biden placed her in charge of addressing the migrant crisis — sees fighting climate change as a key to addressing illegal immigration.

“We want to help people find hope at home, and so we are focused on addressing both the acute factors and the root causes of migration. I believe this is an important distinction. We must focus on both,” Harris said. “First, the acute factors, the catastrophes that are causing people to leave right now; the hurricanes, the pandemic, the drought, and extreme food insecurity. Then there are the longstanding issues, the root causes. I’m thinking of corruption, violence and poverty, the lack of economic opportunity, the lack of climate adaptation and climate resilience, the lack of good governance.”

According to FOX Business, the average price of gas in the United States is $3.09 per gallon. In June 2020, the price was $2.17.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

