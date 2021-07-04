https://www.dailywire.com/news/npr-trashes-declaration-of-independence-on-fourth-of-july-adds-editors-note-to-warn-of-racist-slur

National Public Radio (NPR) denounced the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July because of terms it deemed offensive.

“245 years ago today, leaders representing 13 British colonies signed a document to declare independence,” NPR tweeted, linking to an article about its annual reading of the founding document. “It says ‘that all men are created equal’ — but women, enslaved people, Indigenous people and many others were not held as equal at the time.”

“The document also includes a racist slur against Indigenous Americans. Author David Treuer, who is Ojibwe, says there is a lot of diversity of opinion and thought among Native Americans — a community of more than 5 million people — about the document’s words,” NPR continued, adding a quote from Treuer: “We remain committed to forcing this country to live up to its own stated ideals.”

Trueur, NPR explained, focuses “on the the role of Indigenous Americans and the push for equality and equity.”

“In this thread of the Declaration of Independence, you can see a document with flaws and deeply ingrained hypocrisies. It also laid the foundation for this country’s collective aspirations — the hopes for what America could be,” NPR went on.

NPR continued to tweet the entire text of the Declaration, but felt the need to insert an editor’s note to warn readers that the Founding Fathers used a “racist slur” when they accused King George III of endeavoring “to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”

The Declaration of Independence and the nation’s other founding documents were recently found to demonstrate “structural racism,” according to a task force on racism at the National Archives, where the original documents are housed in Washington, D.C.

As The Daily Wire reported:

In an exclusive report out Sunday, Fox News noted that a “little noticed” report from a National Archives task force on racism suggested the building, where America’s founding documents are displayed, was an example of “structural racism” and suggested major changes to how the Constitution and other notable records are presented in order to provide “context.” The group also reportedly suggested that the National Archive’s portrayal of individual founding fathers was too positive. The group, Fox News said Sunday, “claimed in a little-noticed report to the U.S.’s top librarian that the Archives’ own Rotunda – which houses the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights – is an example of ‘structural racism’ and that the Founding Fathers and other White, historically impactful Americans are portrayed too positively.” The task force, which completed its work in April, noted that “structural racism” included “legacy descriptions that use racial slurs and harmful language to describe BIPOC communities,” like racial slurs but also terms like “elderly,” “handicapped” and “illegal alien.” The National Archives rotunda fell under serious scrutiny because its frescoes and displays laud the achievements of “wealthy White men in the nation’s founding while marginalizing BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and other People of Color], women, and other communities.” […] As for the documents and displays, the committee suggested “trigger warnings” for individuals who might suffer “physiological and psychological symptoms” as a result of coming into contact with the information and artwork in the rotunda.

