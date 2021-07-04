https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/561524-obamas-share-throwback-photos-to-wish-daughter-malia-a-happy

Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaObama: Michelle is ‘top dog’ in our house The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Democrats await Manchin decision on voting rights bill Biden plans to host Obama for portrait unveiling that Trump skipped: report MORE took to social media with old photos of themselves with their eldest daughter, Malia, on Sunday to wish her a happy birthday.

“Happy Fourth of July, and Happy Birthday, Malia! It’s been such a joy to watch you begin to make your own way in the world with poise, grace, and humor,” the former president wrote in a tweet early Sunday featuring a photo of himself and Malia.

“I miss the days when you thought the fireworks were for you,” he continued.

The former first lady joined her husband, sharing a throwback photo with Malia to mark her 23rd birthday and wishing the nation a happy Independence Day.

“Happy Fourth of July, everybody—and also, happy 23rd birthday to our dear Malia! It’s been a few years since we took this photo, but I know that she’ll always be my sweet little girl,” she tweeted.

“Malia, we love you, and are so excited to see what this year will bring for you!” the former first lady added.

Malia is the eldest of the Obamas’ two daughters, both of whom grew up in the White House during their father’s two terms as president from 2009 to 2017.

Sasha Obama, whose birthday passed in early June, is 20 years old.

