The Republicans are in an excellent position to retake the House of Representatives in 2022.

They only need to win half a dozen seats to take control, and people aren’t exactly happy with Democrats right now.

One other advantage Republicans have is that there are a lot of women running as Republicans right now.

Identity politics don’t typically matter to conservatives but it will to some independents.

Townhall reports:

More and More Republican Women Are Running for House Seats

On Friday, Gabriel T. Rubin reported for The Wall Street Journal that “More Republican Women Plan Runs for House, Building on Party’s 2020 Wins.” So far, 127 Republican women have already indicated they plan to run for House seats. That number was at 50 for about this point in the 2020 cycle. There are currently 31 Republican women serving in the House.

According to the NRCC, the 127 women have either filed with the Federal Election Commission or announced plans publicly.

Rubin’s reporting acknowledges that Democrats have recruited and elected many more women to the House. While here are 31 Republican women in the House, there are 88 Democratic women.

“Far more Democratic women sought House seats—356—but that number was flat from 2018,” Rubin noted. So while Democrats have more by way of women currently running and serving in the House, that number is staying the same. Republicans are realizing the need to grow from here, and are actually doing something about it…

“GOP women were some of the stars of Election Night 2020, accounting for 11 of the 14 Republican victories over Democratic incumbents. The number of Republican women in the House grew to a record 31 this year, more than double the 13 in the prior Congress,” Rubin wrote in his opening.

This is going to help the GOP and conservatives.

With GOP on cusp of re-taking House, strong candidate recruitment is one reason why Republicans are so optimistic. More GOP women have announced plans to run for House seats in 2022 at this point than in any recent election cycle. https://t.co/LdK2cC9obD via @WSJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 3, 2021

We could be looking at another Red Wave like the one in 2010.

