First responders work at the site after a Philippines Air Force Lockheed C-130 plane carrying troops crashed on landing in Patikul, Sulu province, Philippines July 4, 2021. Armed Forces of the Philippines – Joint Task Force Sulu/Handout via REUTERS First responders work at the site after a Philippines Air Force Lockheed C-130 plane carrying troops crashed on landing in Patikul, Sulu province, Philippines July 4, 2021. Armed Forces of the Philippines – Joint Task Force Sulu/Handout via REUTERS

July 4, 2021

MANILA (Reuters) – All 96 passengers of the Philippine Air Force plane that crashed on Sunday have all been accounted for, military chief Cirilito Sobejana said on Monday.

The death toll from the crash was 47, while 49 military personnel were injured, Sobejana told Reuters in a phone message.

The Department of National Defence said on Sunday three civilians on the ground were also killed, and four civilians were injured.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)

