https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/561540-professional-golfer-reportedly-shot-and-killed-at-private-golf

A professional golfer was shot and killed at a private golf course in Georgia on Saturday, the Cobb County Police Department confirmed on Sunday, with two other bodies found at the scene.

Police said the victim at the Pinetree Country Club was Eugene Siller, whom they said was “unresponsive on the green of the 10th hole with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.”

He was declared dead at the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police also found two dead men located in a pick-up truck’s bed, which was on the putting green. The police said the two men “suffered apparent gunshot wounds.”

Officials were able to identify one of the men as Paul Pierson, who owned the truck, but that the other man has not yet been identified.

“The suspect is currently outstanding and has not yet been identified,” authorities said, adding that the incident remains under investigation.

Siller was the golf director at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, according to the Georgia PGA. The Gwinnett Daily Post cited a Facebook post from a Pinetree club member who said that Siller had approached a man who had driven a vehicle into a sand trap near one of the golf course’s putting greens, and he was shot and killed.

“All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends,” the association tweeted.

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family,” the Georgie PGA tweeted.

The Daily Post reported that Siller had participated in Georgia PGA Section golf tournaments since 2007.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for his family following the incident.

Kennesaw State University, whose campus is close to the golf course, sent out an alert on Twitter to students and staff at around 3 p.m. on Saturday that there had been a shooting at the private golf course. The university said the suspect was considered “armed and dangerous.”

The university identified the suspect as a Hispanic male and over six feet tall, with a “white T-shirt, work pants, and possibly a hat.”

Nearly two hours afterward, the school sent out another notification saying “No credible threat to campus is indicated at this time” and that normal activities could continue again.

—Updated at 6:47 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

