Crews were preparing for the controlled demolition of the remaining portion of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, on Sunday evening.

The latest: Miami-Dade officials told a news conference crews will aim to bring down the building between 10 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday, ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.

The big picture: The search stopped about 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah.

“Within a matter of minutes…[rescue workers] will be back on the scene,” said Kevin Guthrie, head of emergency management for Florida, according to the Miami Herald.

Elsa was tracking toward South Florida on Monday with both heavy rain and sustained winds of 60 mph, CNN reported on Sunday.

So far, 24 people have been killed and 124 remain unaccounted for, Cava said on Saturday, according to AP.

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as new information is released.

