Crews were preparing for the controlled demolition of the remaining portion of the partially collapsed condo building in Surfside, Florida, on Sunday evening.
The latest: Miami-Dade officials told a news conference crews will aim to bring down the building between 10 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday, ahead of the expected arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa.
The big picture: The search stopped about 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah.
- “Within a matter of minutes…[rescue workers] will be back on the scene,” said Kevin Guthrie, head of emergency management for Florida, according to the Miami Herald.
- Elsa was tracking toward South Florida on Monday with both heavy rain and sustained winds of 60 mph, CNN reported on Sunday.
- So far, 24 people have been killed and 124 remain unaccounted for, Cava said on Saturday, according to AP.
