A demolition crew has collapsed the remaining structures of the collapsed condo in Surfside, Florida.

Explosives were set off at 10:30 p.m. at Champlain Towers South in a controlled operation that officials say will aid search and rescue efforts for the remaining 121 victims still missing following the June 24 collapse. Twenty-four people are known to have died. Officials say the detonation was also to manage risks of the damaged building falling on its own as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches.

No one has yet to be found alive from the disaster as efforts continue.

The demolition is expected to open up new areas of the complex for rescue teams to work in, including for the first time, parts of the building’s garage area.

Demolition workers worked Saturday to drill holes for the explosives to bring the damaged building down.

A Miami-Dade fire official said previously that search teams could resume their work between 15 and 60 minutes after the demolition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.