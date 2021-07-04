http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Sm9WIjTuPCw/

Independence Day is about freedom for whites, while blacks “still aren’t free,” wrote Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) on Sunday, July 4.

In accordance with the left-wing style pushed by news media of capitalizing “black,” but not “white,” in reference to people, Bush tweeted, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

Bush’s congressional campaign in 2020 aligned itself with the Black Lives Matter apparatus. She became the first black congresswoman from Missouri. She has regularly framed politics in racial terms, using phrases such as “white supremacy,” “systemic racism,” “black liberation,” and “racial justice,” and “structural inequity.”

She called for unspecified “reparations” in pursuit of “equity.” According to Bush, opposition to the neo-Marxist paradigm of “critical race theory” is a “racist dog whistle.”

In May, she used the leftist neologism “birthing people” while alleging that doctors “don’t care about” the “pain” of blacks. She tweeted, “Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic. I testified about my experience @OversightDems today. Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has.”

Every day, Black birthing people and our babies die because our doctors don’t believe our pain. My children almost became a statistic. I almost became a statistic. I testified about my experience @OversightDems today. Hear us. Believe us. Because for so long, nobody has. pic.twitter.com/rExrMXzsSQ — Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) May 6, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

