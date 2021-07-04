https://www.theblaze.com/news/cori-bush-july-4-black-people-not-free-stolen-land

Freshman Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), a member of the so-called “Squad” of far-left House Democrats, triggered a tsunami of backlash Sunday when she said Independence Day is not about celebrating freedom for all Americans.

What did Bush say?

According to Bush, America is a “stolen land,” black people “aren’t free,” and when people declare that Independence Day is about celebrating freedom, they mean for white people only.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” Bush said.

Bush routinely publicly espouses far-left progressive ideas. Just last month, Bush celebrated the passage of a bill that made Juneteenth a nation holiday by demanding reparations.

What was the reaction?

Bush’s remarks drew predictably sharp criticism and prompt rebuke from every corner of the internet.

“Singlehandedly, @CoriBush has dishonored every Black person who ever fought for this nation, sprinkled a little Marxism into the mix, and lied about the history of America.

Well done, Democrats. Well done,” congressional candidate Buzz Patterson said. “I’m black and I’m pretty free, always have been. As far as I can recall neither me nor my father were slaves. So I’ll celebrate my freedom and this country that gave it to me,” one person responded.

“I’m black and I’m pretty free, always have been. As far as I can recall neither me nor my father were slaves. So I’ll celebrate my freedom and this country that gave it to me,” one person responded. “Black people aren’t free? Your district hasn’t had a white representative in over 50 years. You, a black woman, went from being a nurse to being elected to one of the highest offices in the country. How much more freedom are you looking for?” one person pointed out.

“‘I’m so oppressed’ says the black congresswoman who makes $174,000 a year,” one person mocked.

“You’re an elected member of the United States House of Representatives. You’re not only free, you’re one of the privileged.

Have some self awareness,” Washington Examiner editor Jay Caruso said. “If you believe this, the moral thing to do would be to leave for a more virtuous country where black people are free and the land wasn’t stolen. Maybe there you’ll be able to run for political office,” commentator Allie Beth Stuckey said.

“How did you get elected in a white nation?” lawyer Harmeet Dhillon questioned.

“Call me crazy but I feel like if you weren’t free you wouldn’t be in congress,” another person joked.

“America is so awesome even people who aren’t free can get elected to the United States Congress! America F— Yeah!” radio host Erick Erickson said.

“If you said this in my ancestral country of india you would be torn to shreds, and would never be elected to their highest leglislativr (sic) body. Show some respect for the country that gave u the chance to be a congresswoman,” another person said.

“Awful take, particularly from an elected official.

The freedom this country provides is intended for everyone.

That we have fallen far short of this ideal does not invalidate it; it just means we all need to work harder to make it true,” one person

suggested.

Bush has not yet responded to the criticism.

