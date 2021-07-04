https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/04/shocking-attack-on-freedom-of-speech-twitter-takes-down-account-of-one-of-the-worlds-foremost-ccp-critics-renowned-scholar-anne-marie-brady/

Now, why oh why would Twitter NOT want a critic of the CCP to have a voice on their platform?

Would appear renowned scholar and CCP critic Anne-Marie Brady has been ‘temporarily restricted’ on Twitter.

Restricted for unknown reasons.

Hrm.

Twitter has taken down the account of one of the world’s foremost CCP critics, renowned scholar Anne-Marie Brady. A shocking attack on freedom of speech that marks a new escalation in attacks on those critical of the Chinese dictatorship pic.twitter.com/maODVI82SA — Drew Pavlou (@DrewPavlou) July 4, 2021

Restricted basically means Twitter will not allow the user to access their account until they determine there is not an issue with the account. At least that’s how it supposedly works.

This is just strange for someone with nearly 20k followers though.

this is huge — @anne_mariebrady is one of the world’s top China-watchers. This is what Twitter’s just done. And you can’t search for her either. (see below, also) A perfect example of how the CCP exerts its control over our political systems. pic.twitter.com/1wPuFoHYP5 — Edward Lucas (@edwardlucas) July 4, 2021

Can’t search for her either.

This is extremely disconcerting.

I’ve DM-ed @TwitterComms already — anyone have any other ideas about how to get Anne-Marie back into the public square ? — Edward Lucas (@edwardlucas) July 4, 2021

If they really are trying to silence her we need her voice more than ever.

This is what I’m seeing pic.twitter.com/GqJUqhfvBT — Gary Rawnsley (@GaryDRawnsley) July 4, 2021

Why has this happened? What is @Twitter argument??? — Raquel ‘Shelby’ Vaz Pinto (@RaquelVazPinto1) July 4, 2021

Tweets are unavailable as well.

Even more disconcerting.

You all awake yet?

