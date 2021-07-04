https://www.dailywire.com/news/stolen-land-reps-maxine-waters-cori-bush-complain-about-america-declaration-of-independence-on-fourth-of-july

Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Cori Bush (D-MO) spent the Fourth of July complaining about the United States and the Declaration of Independence.

“July 4th… & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!” Waters tweeted.

‘Further, the Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be “self-evident”… yet: – 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws – Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act – George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice Need I say more? #July4″ she added.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” Bush tweeted. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

Waters and Bush echoed National Public Radio (NPR), who also condemned the nation’s founding document on Independence Day for the language the Founding Fathers used to describe American Indians. As The Daily Wire reported:

National Public Radio (NPR) denounced the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July because of terms it deemed offensive. “245 years ago today, leaders representing 13 British colonies signed a document to declare independence,” NPR tweeted, linking to an article about its annual reading of the founding document. “It says ‘that all men are created equal’ — but women, enslaved people, Indigenous people and many others were not held as equal at the time.” “The document also includes a racist slur against Indigenous Americans. Author David Treuer, who is Ojibwe, says there is a lot of diversity of opinion and thought among Native Americans — a community of more than 5 million people — about the document’s words,” NPR continued, adding a quote from Treuer: “We remain committed to forcing this country to live up to its own stated ideals.”

NPR continued to tweet the entire text of the Declaration, but also inserted an “editor’s note” to warn readers that the Founding Fathers used a “racist slur” when they accused King George III of endeavoring “to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless Indian Savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.”

The Declaration of Independence and the nation’s other founding documents were recently found to demonstrate “structural racism,” according to a task force on racism at the National Archives, where the original documents are housed in Washington, D.C.

As The Daily Wire reported:

In an exclusive report out Sunday, Fox News noted that a “little noticed” report from a National Archives task force on racism suggested the building, where America’s founding documents are displayed, was an example of “structural racism” and suggested major changes to how the Constitution and other notable records are presented in order to provide “context.” The group also reportedly suggested that the National Archive’s portrayal of individual founding fathers was too positive.

