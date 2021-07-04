https://www.oann.com/sydney-airport-receives-16-74-billion-buyout-bid-from-consortium/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=sydney-airport-receives-16-74-billion-buyout-bid-from-consortium



FILE PHOTO: Passengers walk with their luggage towards departure gates at Sydney International Airport in Australia, October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Steven Saphore

July 4, 2021

(Reuters) – Australia’s Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd said on Monday a consortium of investors has proposed to buyout the airport operator for A$22.26 billion ($16.74 billion).

The A$8.25 per share proposal represents a 42% premium to Sydney Airport’s closing price on Friday. However, it is at discount to where the company’s shares were trading in 2020 prior to COVID-19 lockdowns.

Sydney Airport said the consortium comprises IFM Investors, pension fund QSuper and Global Instructure Management.

The company noted that the offer is below its pre-pandemic share price, and said it reviewing the proposal.

IFM, QSuper and Global Infrasture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The airport operator has hired Barrenjoey and UBS as financial advisers.

($1 = 1.3294 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

