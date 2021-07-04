https://conservativeinstitute.org/conservative-news/ted-cruz-says-hes.htm

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) made headlines this week with a major announcement.

According to Breitbart, during a recent interview, the Texas Republican revealed that he is considering another run at the White House.

In a Thursday interview with Newsmax TV, Cruz was asked by host Tom Basile if he’s “considering a 2024 presidential run.”

“Well, sure,” Cruz responded. “I’m certainly looking at it.”

“We came incredibly close”

In the interview, Cruz revealed that “2016 was the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.” The senator added: “We came incredibly close. We had an incredible grassroots army, 326,000 volunteers nationwide.”

Cruz, indeed, was a major candidate for Republicans in the 2016 presidential race. He was the first Republican, in fact, to join the race, which ended up consisting of a Republican bench of an unprecedented 20 candidates. Cruz, however, dropped out after suffering a defeat in the Indiana Republican primary.

At the time, a feud developed between then-candidate Donald Trump and Cruz. The feud was somewhat bitter at times, and Cruz, after dropping out of the race, decided against endorsing Trump, who was clearly the Republican frontrunner.

The feud, however, did not carry over into Trump’s presidency. Cruz ended up one of Trump’s loudest and most powerful supporters, arguing in favor of many of the decisions that Trump made as president, which would eventually include defending the president’s claim that widespread voter fraud might have occurred in the 2020 election.

“Committed to fighting”

If Cruz decides to run once again for the presidency in 2024, there exists the strong possibility that he’ll face his presidential ally. Trump has yet to announce whether or not he’ll run in 2024, but the former president has dropped numerous hints suggesting that it’s likely, according to a Reuters report.

It should be noted that in many of the polls regarding potential Republican 2024 candidates, Cruz has generally lacked any significant support. The 2024 polls have largely been dominated by the likes of Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

During the interview, Cruz added that, for now, he is focused on standing up to the Biden administration, as well as helping Republicans to hopefully take majority control of the House in the 2022 midterms.

“So, whether it is in the Senate or in a presidential campaign, I’m committed to fighting to defend free enterprise, freedom, the Constitution and Bill of Rights, and right now, the battleground is the U.S. Senate,” Cruz said, according to Breitbart. “The battleground is fighting back against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the incredible threat they are posing to our liberty. I’m proud to be leading that fight right now in the U.S. Senate.”

