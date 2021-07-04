https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/07/04/the-most-disgusting-ridiculous-4th-of-july-take-goes-forth-n406620
About The Author
Related Posts
UCLA Anderson Forecasts California Bounced Back Better Than Florida: Someone Needs to Lay off the Weed
June 14, 2021
Derek Chauvin Is Guilty
April 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy