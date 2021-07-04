https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/04/this-brit-hume-shares-damning-quote-about-white-liberals-from-democratic-pollster-that-should-make-democrats-very-nervous/

Yes, white liberals, please keep acting like white liberals. LOL.

Brit Hume shared a fairly important (and damning if you’re a Democrat) quote from a DEMOCRATIC pollster:

Quote: “White liberals are more left-wing than Black and Hispanic Democrats on pretty much every issue,” Democratic pollster Davis Shor argues in New York Magazine, “even on racial issues or various measures of ‘racial resentment.'” https://t.co/5yOmRRthI9 — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 2, 2021

The part that really jumps out at this editor is ‘even on racial issues or various measures of racial resentment.’

White liberals could very well drive the very minorities they claim they are ‘protecting’ out of their own party with their extremist behavior and ridiculous rhetoric. This is not great news from a DEMOCRATIC pollster mere months after Trump greatly increased his minority voting bloc, especially with Hispanic voters.

On all the hot button issues Biden has adopted an agenda that mostly appeals to affluent radical white leftists and few others https://t.co/ozeJZAMoyZ — James Jay Carafano (@JJCarafano) July 2, 2021

Yup.

Amen, I have been saying this for years. It is my lived experience. — Steve Combes (@medevicerepsc) July 2, 2021

Not in the least surprising. — Bruce Lund (@BruceLund4) July 3, 2021

Guilt, real or imagined, is a helluva thing — Buck at Large (@BuckatLarge1) July 3, 2021

They use it as a weapon. It is the only reason they care. — 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘿𝘾 𝙋𝙍𝙊𝙋𝙃𝙀𝙏 – Cool like a pillow ✪ (@Potomacbeat) July 3, 2021

Sounds right to me. — tonijarvis15 (@tonijarvis151) July 4, 2021

Don’t it though?

***

