Three more bodies were found Monday after the demolition of the rest of the condominium, after one portion collapsed more than a week ago in Surfside, Florida.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the three victims bring the death toll to 27, and the number missing to 118. Cava said the remaining part of the condominium was demolished Sunday night “exactly as planned,” according to NPR.

Cava said the demolition was to help rescuers clear away rubble and make it easier to search for survivors. The remaining part of the 12-story Champlain Towers South was also demolished due to the upcoming tropical storm Elsa, which authorities were worried might have toppled the rest of the building.

“Truly, we could not continue without bringing this building down,” Cava said. “The area closest to the building was not accessible, due to the enormous risk to the team of first responders, because of the instability of the building.”

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis Said Monday that the section of rubble now made accessible due to the demolition is from part of the building where many of the bedrooms were located. The initial collapse occurred in the middle of the night.

