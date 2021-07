https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-muses-who-shot-ashli-babbitt-people-know-the-name/

“By the way, who shot Ashli Babbitt? Who shot Ashli Babbitt? Who? Who shot Ashli Babbitt? We all saw the hand. We saw the gun. Now they don’t want to give the name, but people know the name. People know where he came from.”

In this slightly longer clip, Trump calls out McConnell at the end