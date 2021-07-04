http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/7l98hPceX4o/unc-grants-tenure-to-hannah-jones.php

The University of North Carolina has decided to grant tenure to Nicole Hannah-Jones, author of the discredited 1619 Project, after all. It made the decision at a closed-door meeting of the Board of Trustees.

The University initially denied tenure to Hannah-Jones, and with good reason. Her attempt at scholarship included demonstrably false claims, including the view that the American Revolution was waged to preserve slavery and that Blacks were largely alone in their fight against slavery. Even the New York Times, which published Hannah-Jones’ garbage work, walked away from the first of these absurdities.

Kevin Guskiewicz, chancellor of the University, didn’t even have the guts to come right out and tell the “Carolina community” that Hannah-Jones has been granted tenure. In a fluffy message to that community about Carolina’s “True North” (or something), Guskiewicz stated:

Yesterday’s Board of Trustees meeting addressed an important matter, which has been of great interest to our campus community, especially those who have felt undervalued in our community. I am pleased that the issue of tenure for Nikole Hannah-Jones has been resolved, and I believe she can add great value to our University community. Our students are eager to learn from her, and we are ready to welcome her to the Carolina faculty.

I’m told that alumni donors, big and small, are seriously questioning whether to do continue supporting the university in light of its grant of tenure to this race-mongering charlatan. I don’t blame them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

