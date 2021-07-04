https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/video-ignorant-ungrateful-georgetown-students-ashamed-american-4th-july/

Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson went to Georgetown University for the 4th of July to see if the indoctrinated students feel proud to be American.

The remarks she got were predictable after the years of communist indoctrination at the school of upper learning.

Surely their professors will be proud of their work there!

One woman who is wearing nice clothes and holding a Latte says she is oppressed because she’s black.

The Marxist rot and historical ignorance in our universities needs to stop if this country is to survive.

Via Campus Reform.

