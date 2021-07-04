https://www.theblaze.com/news/migrant-smuggler-blames-biden-border-crisis

The border crisis may not be making headlines every day, but the crisis continues to unfold. Reporters, in fact, briefly spoke with a migrant smuggler this week who revealed why migrants are making the dangerous trek to the United States right now.

What did the smuggler say?

While reporting from the Rio Grande river in Texas, which forms a natural border boundary between the U.S. and Mexico, reporters from Townhall and the Daily Caller caught up with a migrant smuggler early Friday morning.

That smuggler, who was in the middle of transporting migrants, said that crossing the Rio Grande river was more difficult under former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, adding that migrants are coming to the U.S. right now because President Joe Biden is giving them asylum.

“[Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura] asked one of the smugglers if it is easier to cross the river under Biden. He said yes because Biden is giving the migrants asylum,” Townhall reporter Julio Rosas said.

“He also said it was harder to cross the border under Obama/Trump because U.S. boats would patrol the river day and night,” he explained.

What are others saying?

The account from the unnamed migrant smuggler confirms what others, including Central American presidents, are saying about the connection between the border crisis and Biden’s immigration policies.

In fact, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador directly blamed Biden while speaking at a press conference in March.

“Expectations were created that with the government of President Biden, there would be a better treatment of migrants. And this has caused Central American migrants, and also from our country, wanting to cross the border thinking that it is easier to do so,” López Obrador said.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei agreed with López Obrador’s analysis during an interview with MSNBC in April.

“I am nobody to make a judgment here, but I believe in the first few weeks of the Biden administration, messages were confusing,” Giammattei said. “They were compassionate messages that were understood by people in our country, especially the coyotes, to tell families, ‘we’ll take the children, the children can go in and once the children are there they will call their parents.’ And so those messages were confusing. Not because of the way they were communicated, but because of the way they were translated here.”

While campaigning for president, Biden promised a major part of his immigration policy would involve reversing Trump’s policies. Mexican officials have said since that rolling back Trump’s deterrent policies contributed to the migrant crisis.

Anything else?

Migrant apprehensions for fiscal year 2021 surpassed 1 million last month, according to Reuters, the majority of which have come under Biden’s watch.

“U.S. Border Patrol made 172,000 migrant arrests at the southwestern border in May, on par with 20-year highs from March and April. Similar figures are expected in June,” Reuters noted.

