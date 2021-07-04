https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60e2ca10bbafd42ff5876534
The Taliban has hinted that Kabul could become a military target should any foreign troops remain in the Afghan capital past the US-led coalition’s withdrawal deadline, as the insurgent group continue…
Anti-American 4th of July Hate: Biden Refused to Issue Mount Rushmore Fireworks Permits, Provided no Explanation Why ‘Squad’ member blasts July 4 celebrations……
Can you get Covid if you’re fully vaccinated? CDC mask guidelines say fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks, but some doctors recommend otherwise….
Some public companies are dumping fossil-fuel assets. Private equity firms have spent $1.2 trillion buying them up, including a power plant on a New York lake….