Joe Biden on Saturday traveled to Traverse City, Michigan to promote his gargantuan infrastructure bill that has nothing to do with infrastructure.

Biden visited a cherry farm near Antrim County with Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and democrat senators Peters and Stabenow.

Joe Biden was lost and confused all day yesterday and had to rely on his notecards.

Biden veered off script when he was asked about the latest ransomware attack and he ended up threatening Vladimir Putin.

Then this happened…

“What am I doing?” asked a confused Joe Biden who was caught without his notecards while he was shaking hands with people at the orchard.

“What am I doing?” asks a confused Joe Biden while shaking hands with people pic.twitter.com/3y369ZvmrO — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) July 3, 2021

