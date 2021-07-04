

Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

On Friday afternoon, Right Side Broadcasting Network revealed on Twitter that several videos of former President Donald Trump at recent events were deleted from the account’s YouTube channel despite amassing millions of views.

Videos of Trump at the Save America rally in Wellington, Ohio last week, as well as footage of Trump’s speech at the North Carolina GOP Convention were removed. The Ohio address broke 3 million views alone earlier this week, RSBN states.

According to a photo RSBN posted, YouTube struck down the three videos because the footage violated Community Guidelines, the site alleges.

The policy that YouTube claims RSBN broke regards “spam, deceptive practices and scams.” According to the video-sharing platform’s Help Center, the site doesn’t allow spam, scams, or other deceptive practices that “take advantage of the YouTube community” and content is prohibited where “the main purpose is to trick others into leaving YouTube for another site.”

The three videos had amassed millions of views, with the Wellington, Ohio speech alone breaking 3 million earlier this week. — RSBN ?? (@RSBNetwork) July 2, 2021

The outlet won’t be able to upload, post, or livestream on the outlet for one week.

In response to the ban, RSBN will be airing Trump’s upcoming Sarasota, Florida, rally on July 3 via Rumble or the broadcasting network’s mobile app.

Trump questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election and slammed the ongoing Biden border crisis, critical race theory, as well as woke generals at the first post-presidential rally sponsored by Save America held in Ohio last Saturday evening.

The former Republican commander-in-chief’s appearance at the Trump-branded rally was similar in nature to the signature gatherings that propelled Trump into the presidency in 2016 and garnered hype during the 2020 re-election campaign as he attracted jam-packed conservative crowds across the nation.

At the beginning of June, he returned to the political spotlight with an explosive comeback speech at the GOP convention in North Carolina.

Trump again claimed vindication over COVID-19’s suspected origins since he was one of the first figures to point the finger of blame at China when political, scientific, and media establishments down played the Wuhan lab leak theory.