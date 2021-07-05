https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/23-year-old-woman-slashed-chest-near-times-square-ignoring-mans-cat-calls/

Images of the attacker released by NYPD Crime Stoppers

Meanwhile in the Democrat hell hole of New York City…

A 23-year-old female tourist visiting NYC from Michigan was slashed in the chest near Times Square Friday morning when she ignored a man’s cat calls.

The young woman had just left ‘Restaurant Row’ with a friend when a man started catcalling her.

The woman’s friend told the catcaller to leave her alone and that’s when the attacker pulled out a weapon and slashed the tourist from behind.

The New York Daily News:

A tourist was slashed near Times Square after ignoring a stranger’s obnoxious catcalls, police said Sunday. The 23-year-old victim, who is visiting the city from Michigan, was leaving Restaurant Row in Manhattan and walking back to her hotel with a friend when a man began catcalling her on W. 46th St. near Eighth Ave. about 4:30 a.m. on Friday, sources said. When the woman’s friend told the flirtatious stranger to knock it off, the assailant took offense, followed them and pulled out a sharp instrument and slashed the woman from behind, across the chest and right hand, sources said.

NYPD released video and images of the attacker and asked the public for help identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This attack comes after two other women were attacked in New York City.

An elderly woman was seriously injured after a man shoved her to the ground while she was walking on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Another woman was tacked to the ground and sexually assaulted in Brooklyn last week.

