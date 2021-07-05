https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561564-8-shot-in-fort-worth-after-argument

A shooting in Fort Worth, Texas early Sunday left eight people injured, though all of the victims are in stable condition thanks in part to life-saving measures taken by police officers.

As The Dallas Morning News reports, the shooting occurred at a car wash in a neighborhood located southwest of downtown Fort Worth at around 1:30 a.m.

The incident occurred after an argument between two men, according to the newspaper. As they argued, another person reportedly left, found a gun and returned, opening fire. Multiple people in the area then responded by returning fire.

It is unclear why the groups of people were gathered at the car wash or if it was part of a Fourth of July celebration, the Morning News noted.

“This is an extremely tragic event on what is supposed to be a festive occasion on Independence Day,” Police Chief Neil Noakes said. “We’re seeing way too much gun violence across the nation. We’re seeing it in Fort Worth.”

All eight shooting victims were taken to local area hospitals where they are reported to be in stable condition. No suspects have been identified. One juvenile girl was also injured when a car hit her as she was fleeing the scene.

It is unknown if the original shooter was also hit by gunfire. Most of the victims appear to have been innocent bystanders, according to the newspaper.

“There may be some lives that were saved because of the actions of our Fort Worth police officers who were out here,” Noakes said.

