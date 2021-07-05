https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/abc-news-pinterest-has-made-a-powerful-decision-to-no-longer-display-ads-for-weight-loss-will-promote-body-neutrality/

Whichever intern is running ABC News’s Twitter feed this holiday weekend is calling Pinterest’s decision to drop weight loss ads from its platform “powerful.” Good Morning America reports that Pinterest is going to promote “body acceptance” instead.

Pinterest has made a powerful decision to no longer display weight loss ads, language or imagery. https://t.co/481xhPfzU2 — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2021

Jacqueline Laurean Yates reports:

Since sharing the news on Instagram, Pinterest has received a lot of praise and expressions of relief from users who say they are excited about the updated policy. One Instagram user, for example, commented about how the weight loss-related ads on Pinterest had fueled her disordered eating as a teen. … “Pinterest is committed to building a safe and inspiring space for all our users,” the platform said in its post. “That means looking at ways we can evolve our policies for the better. We want to champion content that celebrates body neutrality and acceptance, so you can focus on finding inspiration to create a life you love.”

So they’re going to champion content that celebrates body neutrality, which means “working with Pinterest creators, such as plus-size models and social media personalities, including Tabria Majors, Shiquita Hyman, Tiffany Ima and Alex Michael May.”

Because obesity is good. — Skleeners (@GgSkleeners) July 5, 2021

Yes promoting being healthy is now bad — Mike (@MikeRupes_) July 5, 2021

I want off this planet — Healthy Normal Planet Earth (@boomerwatch2020) July 5, 2021

You wrote “powerful,” but I think you meant “idiotic.” I can well understand eliminating ads for bogus products like pills, which can be dangerous. But promoting health, fitness, and weight loss IS NOT a bad thing. — Steven Hunter (@StevenWHunter) July 5, 2021

Body acceptance is code for its ok to be fat and lazy, please buy our shit — Pirate King Chris (@PirateKingChri1) July 5, 2021

Powerfully stupid to encourage people to be unhealthy. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) July 5, 2021

So if I’m “body positive” does that mean that all the potential health problems disappear? — Dr. History by the ,5 Liter Ehrenbiertrinker (@historybythpint) July 5, 2021

Yes let’s not encourage healthy lifestyles during a pandemic that’s dangerous for overweight slobs. — Charly (@chuck_F_1990) July 5, 2021

The “Fact Check News Network” says this will make people healthier:

This will make people healthier — FactCheckNewsNetwork (@FactCheckNewsN2) July 5, 2021

Because if you define overweight as healthy, suddenly millions more people are healthier just like that.

