https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/abc-news-pinterest-has-made-a-powerful-decision-to-no-longer-display-ads-for-weight-loss-will-promote-body-neutrality/

Whichever intern is running ABC News’s Twitter feed this holiday weekend is calling Pinterest’s decision to drop weight loss ads from its platform “powerful.” Good Morning America reports that Pinterest is going to promote “body acceptance” instead.

Jacqueline Laurean Yates reports:

Since sharing the news on Instagram, Pinterest has received a lot of praise and expressions of relief from users who say they are excited about the updated policy.

One Instagram user, for example, commented about how the weight loss-related ads on Pinterest had fueled her disordered eating as a teen.

“Pinterest is committed to building a safe and inspiring space for all our users,” the platform said in its post. “That means looking at ways we can evolve our policies for the better. We want to champion content that celebrates body neutrality and acceptance, so you can focus on finding inspiration to create a life you love.”

So they’re going to champion content that celebrates body neutrality, which means “working with Pinterest creators, such as plus-size models and social media personalities, including Tabria Majors, Shiquita Hyman, Tiffany Ima and Alex Michael May.”

The “Fact Check News Network” says this will make people healthier:

Because if you define overweight as healthy, suddenly millions more people are healthier just like that.

