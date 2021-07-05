https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/05/aghamilton29-schools-blue-checked-hs-history-teacher-ranting-about-fascist-march-to-whitewash-history-with-your-anti-history-laws/

Sari Beth Rosenberg is a self-described “Educator & Host who writes about history, politics, education, civil rights, pop culture, & feminism.” According to her bio, she’s been teaching U.S. History at New York City’s High School for Environmental Studies for 19 years.

She’s free to write about whatever the hell she wants. But as far as being an educator goes, she definitely doesn’t belong anywhere near your kids:

Dear states who’ve passed the anti-history laws:Are teachers no longer allowed to let their students read this Frederick Douglass speech? This is one of the most important speeches in American history. It addresses the hypocrisy & cruelty of slavery and 1/ https://t.co/D49FsMTXzU — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 4, 2021

you’re banning that. You don’t think that uncomfortable part should be taught. But in your fascist march to whitewash history with your anti-history laws, you can’t erase that it existed & that racism still persists. And what’s really stopping young people 3/ — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 4, 2021

The fact that she skipped right from 1 to 3 is the least concerning aspect of her rant.

from reading these speeches/learning this history. The same people who freaked when a few Dr. Seuss books were pulled because of racist content, don’t want students to read this speech? 4/ — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 4, 2021

“What, to the American slave, is your 4th of July? I answer: a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim. To him, your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty…” 5/ — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 4, 2021

I stand in solidarity w all the history teachers who will still allow their students to read & evaluate this powerful speech.If the goal of history class is to truly understand America to help us live up to the ideals set forth on July 4 1776, speeches like this are crucial! 6/ — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 4, 2021

Who else is with me? Let’s make sure we protect our history teachers this upcoming school year. We owe it to our young people. We owe it to our country. That’s my #July4th message ❤️🇺🇸💯 7/ — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 4, 2021

Apparently Sari doesn’t think teachers owe it to young people to teach them actual history as opposed to history through the warped lens of Critical Race Theory.

P.S. this message applies to all K-12 educators who teach these essential texts & readings & concepts. Not just history teachers! — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 4, 2021

It’s just a right-wing conspiracy theory that K-12 teachers are instructing students in Critical Race Theory! Also, all K-12 educators who teach Critical Race Theory must be allowed to keep teaching Critical Race Theory!

I see a lot of people from the right wing freaking out about this thread. Here’s an article for anyone who happens to see those RTs & comments explaining “CRT” bans aka bans on teaching about racism https://t.co/9pjiR2mAZX — Sari Beth Rosenberg (@saribethrose) July 5, 2021

Randi Weingarten shared that piece as well, which should’ve been Sari Beth Rosenberg’s first clue that it’s a steaming pile of hot garbage. The entire piece is predicated on the lie that a ban on teaching Critical Race Theory is a ban on teaching history.

Nobody has passed any “anti-history laws.” If you were right, you wouldn’t have to lie. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 5, 2021

But she’s wrong, and thus all she can do is lie.

So it’s up to people like @AGHamilton29 to keep calling people like Sari Beth Rosenberg out on their lies:

This is obviously a lie. There has not been one proposed law that would ban anyone from teaching this Douglass speech. The fact that this person would lie about what is actually happening like this doesn’t exactly inspire trust in their fitness to teach anyone about anything. https://t.co/KV7lU3mhNa — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 5, 2021

So @saribethrose tried to respond to a factual assertion with an opinion piece also lying about what is happening & what people are concerned about, then she blocked me. Again, if these people can’t be trusted to discuss issues honestly, they can’t be trusted to teach your kids. pic.twitter.com/zJWw1Aqqcs — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 5, 2021

People are objecting to neoracist propaganda being taught to kids. Left, knowing they can’t defend the substance of those ideas to the public/parents, has reacted by 1) arguing we aren’t defining that propaganda correctly (CRT) 2) lying about what is being objected to — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 5, 2021

Now we can argue about what to do about those objections (bans etc), but that requires an honest discussion about the substance. Whether you call it CRT is purely semantics and no one is proposing banning discussions of slavery or the history of racism. — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 5, 2021

Just to emphasize how dishonest the original tweet claiming there is an attempted ban on teaching Douglass is, here is the Texas bill enrolled: Notice anything about documents listed as essential parts of the curriculum? Any comment, @saribethrose? https://t.co/vRx76epzOs pic.twitter.com/lYBcyGL4Vm — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 5, 2021

“They are trying to whitewash history by banning us from teaching Frederick Douglass” (thousands of likes) Actually law: It’s essential that you teach kids about the writings of Frederick Douglass. — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 5, 2021

The most charitable explanation for Sari Beth Rosenberg’s false narrative is that she’s irreparably misinformed. But the more likely explanation, unfortunately, is that she is more committed to her false narrative than she is to the truth, and she is counting on her followers’ ignorance to help her spread that false narrative.

So when have facts and actual verifiable reality ever interfered with leftist panic driven propaganda?? — John Weeks (@jweeksjr) July 5, 2021

It’s panic-driven propaganda that keeps leftists like Rosenberg in business.

The response of the left is “that’s not critical race theory” or “why can’t we teach about slavery?”. The first is irrelevant. The second is a lie. That’s because they cannot defend the things that sensible Americans oppose. pic.twitter.com/ADokLVGH7h — Political Sock (@politicalsock) July 5, 2021

Another thread showing how lying is the go-to move by the left to attempt to win arguments. We’re talking lies that are a complete 180 from the truth. https://t.co/8TUucztJGZ — Triple Bravo (@Triple_Bravo) July 5, 2021

