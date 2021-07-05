https://noqreport.com/2021/07/05/allen-west-will-challenge-texas-gov-greg-abbott-in-2022/

AP Photo: Rep. Allen West, R-Fla. (Headline USA) Republican Allen West, the former Florida congressman and firebrand who rode into office on the tea party wave a decade ago, said Sunday that he will run for governor of Texas .

His odds are far longer this time around: Republican Gov. Greg Abbott , who is up for a third term and may also be eyeing a 2024 presidential bid, has already locked up the endorsement of Donald Trump — whose voters West would need to have any shot at winning a GOP primary in Texas.

The hurdles don’t stop there. Abbott is the most prodigious fundraiser of any governor in America, having started the year with nearly $40 million already socked away, and West is shunned by powerbrokers in his own party.

Last month, West stepped down as chairman of the Texas GOP after spending a year using the platform to prob Abbott and other Republicans to enact more conservative policies.

Still, West’s celebrity in the grassroots that lingers from a combative one term in the U.S. House makes him the most prominent primary challenge Abbott has faced since becoming governor in 2015.

Read the whole story at headlineusa.com

