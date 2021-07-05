https://therightscoop.com/watch-customers-break-out-singing-the-national-anthem-at-walmart-in-texas/

In a great moment of patriotism, customers at a Walmart in Texas broke out in patriotic song over the weekend, singing The Star Spangled Banner with hands over heart:

WATCH: Customers in a store spontaneously started singing “The Star Spangled Banner” this 4th of July weekend 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/l61DRfu9el — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 5, 2021

There’s something very heartwarming about seeing people love America this much, that they’d start singing the National Anthem in a grocery/department store.





In similar news, here’s a small group of veterans and great patriots telling Fox News why they love this country so much:



Lastly, and merely for your amusement, here’s a Karen somewhere that really doesn’t like fireworks:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

